$342.37 Million in Sales Expected for US Concrete Inc (USCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) to report sales of $342.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Concrete’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $351.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.74 million. US Concrete reported sales of $327.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Concrete.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USCR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of US Concrete to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.51.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. US Concrete has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

In other US Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $155,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Kohutek sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $207,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,707.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $382,659. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in US Concrete by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,375,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,908,000 after purchasing an additional 297,182 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in US Concrete by 1,277,795.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 268,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 268,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in US Concrete by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 209,199 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in US Concrete by 2,271.1% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 215,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in US Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,620,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

