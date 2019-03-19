3,397 Shares in Red Hat Inc (RHT) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,397 shares of the open-source software company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Hat by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Red Hat by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,040 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Red Hat by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,209 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Red Hat by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,052 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Hat by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $4,469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

RHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.54.

Shares of RHT stock opened at $181.84 on Tuesday. Red Hat Inc has a twelve month low of $115.31 and a twelve month high of $183.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The open-source software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Red Hat had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

