33,553 Shares in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,156,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 24,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,081,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,307,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 71,558 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 17.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 335,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 49,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

CDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Abraham Eisenstat purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $287,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 0.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

