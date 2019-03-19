$228.21 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (PRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce $228.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.50 million and the lowest is $226.28 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $211.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $918.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $898.04 million to $952.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $952.09 million, with estimates ranging from $912.42 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.73 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

PRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of ProAssurance to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ProAssurance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in ProAssurance by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ProAssurance by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRA traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,514. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

