220,137 Shares in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 12,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 472,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. 1,814,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,184,891. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “220,137 Shares in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/220137-shares-in-annaly-cap-mgmt-sh-nly-acquired-by-stone-ridge-asset-management-llc.html.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.