20,092 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,648,000. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,291,000. River & Mercantile LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,123,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1387 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

