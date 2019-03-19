$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (LRCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report sales of $2.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.41 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $9.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.50 billion to $9.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $10.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.72.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $227.82.

Lam Research declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In related news, Director Christine Heckart sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.98, for a total transaction of $354,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 9,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,697,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,877,123 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.