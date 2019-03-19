1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Sabre Corp (SABR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,703,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.62% of Sabre worth $36,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,225,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after buying an additional 88,536 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 977,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after buying an additional 518,707 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,969,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $923.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.19 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 8.73%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Sabre’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Sabre news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 158,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $3,520,354.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

