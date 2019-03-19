1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $75.06 Million Holdings in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,800 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $75,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 304.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Geschke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $440,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,739.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $141,429.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,065,650.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,302 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,103. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZEN opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $83.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.38. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $172.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Cowen raised their target price on Zendesk from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zendesk to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Zendesk from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Zendesk from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Zendesk from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

