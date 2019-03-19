1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 541,705 Weibo Corp (WB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 541,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,054,000 after acquiring an additional 329,944 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $161,521,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP bought a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $104,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,755,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,361,000 after acquiring an additional 477,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Weibo by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,755,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,361,000 after acquiring an additional 477,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Shares of WB opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. Weibo Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $481.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

