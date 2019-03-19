1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 20,165 Shares of NetEase Inc (NTES)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $43,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 38.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 74,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 189,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares during the period. 44.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $222.49 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of NetEase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.39.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $243.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.74. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $324.36.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

