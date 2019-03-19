$171.71 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce $171.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.20 million and the lowest is $171.00 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $172.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $754.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.70 million to $764.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $816.82 million, with estimates ranging from $793.16 million to $849.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $172.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.84 million.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $30.00 price objective on Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,561,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,238,000 after purchasing an additional 391,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,225,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 289,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,225,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 289,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,353,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,183,000 after purchasing an additional 227,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,328,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.81. 6,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,351. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

