160,000 Shares in AGCO Co. (AGCO) Purchased by Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP

Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,907,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP owned about 0.20% of AGCO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,305,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,014,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 3,300 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,251. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. AGCO had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

