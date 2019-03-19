15,750 Shares in Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 4,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,250,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,096 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Anthony L. Williams sold 165,870 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $7,804,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,880.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 8,900 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $419,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,852 shares of company stock valued at $19,916,004 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. Globus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $195.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

