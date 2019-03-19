154,954 Shares in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Purchased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,127,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 340,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 125,052 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,074,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,818,000 after purchasing an additional 460,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDA stock opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.33. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $67.75 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 314.28% and a return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

