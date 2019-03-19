1492 Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in New Age Beverages Corp (NBEV)

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Age Beverages were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 439.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. New Age Beverages Corp has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 12.38.
New Age Beverages Company Profile
New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.
