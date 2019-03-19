1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Age Beverages were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 439.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. New Age Beverages Corp has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 12.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “1492 Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in New Age Beverages Corp (NBEV)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/1492-capital-management-llc-lowers-position-in-new-age-beverages-corp-nbev.html.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised New Age Beverages from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Age Beverages currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV).

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.