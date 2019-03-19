111,408 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) Purchased by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 111,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.5% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

