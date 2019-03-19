1,079 Shares in BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,079 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.95.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II purchased 1,900 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.69 per share, for a total transaction of $138,111.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 11,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $839,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,490.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $533,712. 60.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $422.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.33 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.04%. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

