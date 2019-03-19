100,000 Shares in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Acquired by SkyTop Capital Management LLC

SkyTop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,000. Nexstar Media Group makes up about 10.6% of SkyTop Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SkyTop Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Nexstar Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,077,000 after purchasing an additional 555,253 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 281,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXST. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.88.

NASDAQ NXST traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $106.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,392. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $798.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

