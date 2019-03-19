1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.05

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 22147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLWS. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Sidoti downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.31.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,226.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,244,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,185. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 132,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

