$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Corp (FMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup set a $94.00 price objective on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Loop Capital set a $118.00 price objective on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.58.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash sold 6,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $610,261.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,334.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrea E. Utecht sold 30,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $2,570,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,796,054.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,880 shares of company stock worth $11,144,839. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 12,015.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,801,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,018,000 after buying an additional 1,786,167 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,769,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,695,000 after buying an additional 1,673,988 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,432,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 548.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,085,000 after buying an additional 1,059,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,447,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50. FMC has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $92.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

