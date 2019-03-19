$1.18 EPS Expected for NorthWestern Corp (NWE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) to report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.21. NorthWestern also posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NorthWestern.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $308.82 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NorthWestern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $112,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $144,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,156 shares of company stock worth $411,430. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.08. 4,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.34. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $71.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NorthWestern (NWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.