0Chain (ZCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.75 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0935 or 0.00002297 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $8,947.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,116,166 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

