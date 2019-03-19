$0.73 EPS Expected for SEI Investments (SEIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,357.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 116,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $6,173,328.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,811,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,315,140.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,600 shares of company stock worth $15,159,725 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in SEI Investments by 4,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,250,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,178,224 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.80. 16,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,674. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $42.27 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

