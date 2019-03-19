$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $245.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 4,039.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,240,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,148. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.