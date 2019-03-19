-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 178.08% and a negative net margin of 78.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 379.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDD. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pinduoduo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $9,579,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $57,806,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $1,222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth about $2,231,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. 179,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,988,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.