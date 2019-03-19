$0.26 EPS Expected for Ford Motor (F) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.21. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,526 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $8.74. 39,246,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,583,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

