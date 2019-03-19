$0.22 EPS Expected for Adecoagro SA (AGRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adecoagro’s earnings. Adecoagro posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Adecoagro will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adecoagro.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Santander lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 450,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.94 million, a PE ratio of 87.63 and a beta of 0.58. Adecoagro has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

