$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.11. SunCoke Energy posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SunCoke Energy.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th.

NYSE:SXC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.06. 489,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $579.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 128,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 730,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 51,675 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

