Zillow Group (ZG) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $36.67 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $42.00 price target on Zillow Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -142.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $365.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 206.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,959,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,673,000 after buying an additional 10,077,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zillow Group by 124.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,965,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,296,000 after buying an additional 2,201,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,344,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,235,000 after purchasing an additional 463,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 528,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 373,785 shares in the last quarter. 24.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.