Zecotek Photonics (ZMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Zecotek Photonics Inc. (CVE:ZMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 321400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11.

About Zecotek Photonics (CVE:ZMS)

Zecotek Photonics Inc, a photonics technology company, develops various photonics technologies and products for commercial and research applications in medical, bio-science, high-energy physics, pharmaceutical research, material processing, engineering and industrial design, and multi-media markets. The company operates through three divisions: Zecotek Imaging China, Zecotek Optronics Systems, and Zecotek Autotronics.

