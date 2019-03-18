Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $225.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $212.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Wellington Shields downgraded Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $211.40 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $130.79 and a 12-month high of $216.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.26. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total transaction of $294,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 28,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.77, for a total value of $5,767,115.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,042,219.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,894 shares of company stock valued at $23,721,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

