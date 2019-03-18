Zacks: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $23.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Orrstown Financial Services an industry rank of 138 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORRF. ValuEngine downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 14.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 424.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 23.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 32.0% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 33,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

ORRF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $183.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 million. Analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.