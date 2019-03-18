Zacks: LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $58.80 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.18) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LiveRamp an industry rank of 143 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

LiveRamp stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.86 million.

In other news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 14,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $872,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 106,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $5,615,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,882 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,174,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,764 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

