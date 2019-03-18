Zacks Investment Research Lowers Unity Biotechnology (UBX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $379.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.32.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 416.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 374.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases.

