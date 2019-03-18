Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mesa Air Group (MESA) to Sell

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

MESA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $230.91 million and a P/E ratio of 7.65.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

