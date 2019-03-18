Zacks Investment Research Lowers Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

AAOI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Applied Optoelectronics had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,220 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

