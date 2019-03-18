Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, also known as MAA, have underperformed its industry over the past six months. In addition, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, elevated apartment supply in a number of its markets is likely to impact rent growth and occupancy. Additionally, high geographic concentration of assets makes it vulnerable to any unfavorable developments in these areas. Further, any hike in interest rate will impact its ability to finance and refinance debt as well as increase interest expense. Nonetheless, a well-balanced portfolio, favorable demographics and household formation and an investment grade balance sheet supports the company’s long-term growth.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $107.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $108.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $398.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $29,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $184,239.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $404,628. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.

