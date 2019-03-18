Zacks: Brokerages Expect McDermott International Inc (MDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for McDermott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. McDermott International reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDermott International will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McDermott International.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($1.76). McDermott International had a negative net margin of 40.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 188.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McDermott International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

MDR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.07. 6,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.76. McDermott International has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDermott International by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in McDermott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in McDermott International by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 463,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 392,614 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDermott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDermott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

