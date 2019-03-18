Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.20). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $795.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Huff acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,902.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 382,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 70,350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 76,261 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $158,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,348. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 1.33. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.