Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.86 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will post $153.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.00 million to $156.70 million. Northern Oil and Gas reported sales of $66.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year sales of $652.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.20 million to $653.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $675.64 million, with estimates ranging from $669.72 million to $686.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northern Oil and Gas.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:NOG opened at $2.40 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

