Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) to Post -$0.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.32 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

NBIX traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.89. 12,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,211. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.95, a PEG ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.86. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $126.98.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 7,614 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $671,250.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,976,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,857 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $156,155.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,143 shares in the company, valued at $264,294.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,054 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.