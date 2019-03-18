Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) to Post -$0.91 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2019 // No Comments

Brokerages forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.32 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

NBIX traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.89. 12,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,211. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.95, a PEG ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.86. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $126.98.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 7,614 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $671,250.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,976,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,857 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $156,155.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,143 shares in the company, valued at $264,294.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,054 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply