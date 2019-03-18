Zacks: Analysts Expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $601.86 Million

Brokerages expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report sales of $601.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $596.95 million to $606.50 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $590.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $585.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. 644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of -0.03 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $60.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

In related news, Chairman David Overton sold 159,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $7,587,316.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,137.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,305,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,754,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,030,000 after acquiring an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,754,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,030,000 after acquiring an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,130,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,699,000 after acquiring an additional 189,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,431,000 after acquiring an additional 87,761 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

