Zacks: Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.57 Million

Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to post sales of $131.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $114.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $545.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $574.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $566.45 million, with estimates ranging from $508.00 million to $647.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

NYSE BSM opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.37%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Brock Morris sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 378,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 18,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $325,321.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,194. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

