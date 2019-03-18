Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vericel Corp (VCEL) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Vericel posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Vericel had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.92 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $378,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $149,654.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,939.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,711 shares of company stock worth $1,034,580. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 17.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCEL opened at $19.20 on Monday. Vericel has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $840.06 million, a PE ratio of -137.14 and a beta of 3.04.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.