Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Barings BDC posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 142.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBDC shares. National Securities raised Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

In other Barings BDC news, insider Geoff Craddock bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Bock bought 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $148,392.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,053,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,915,834. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,928,000. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,649,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after buying an additional 3,791,507 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 916,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 27,880 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

