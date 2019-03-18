Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) to Announce $1.47 EPS

Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group set a $135.00 price target on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total value of $1,549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,952.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $209,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,158.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,664 shares of company stock valued at $25,593,024 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.32. 7,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,334. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $82.89 and a 52 week high of $116.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

