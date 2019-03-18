YY (YY) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on YY. ValuEngine upgraded YY from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded YY from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YY from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut YY from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut YY from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. YY currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.80.

YY stock opened at $82.72 on Thursday. YY has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $131.97. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in YY by 49.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 189,881 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in YY by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 46,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in YY in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in YY in the fourth quarter valued at $4,873,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in YY in the third quarter valued at $1,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

