Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Stake Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $219,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,123,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Greg Creed sold 32,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $3,065,263.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,002.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tanya L. Domier acquired 2,652 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.23 per share, with a total value of $249,897.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,325,497 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $100.90 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.09 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.57). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.46.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

