Yacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $148,650.00 (YAC)

Yacoin (CURRENCY:YAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. Yacoin has a total market cap of $148,650.00 and $0.00 worth of Yacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yacoin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.01491586 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00019819 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00001400 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00049494 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Yacoin Coin Profile

Yacoin (CRYPTO:YAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2013. Yacoin’s total supply is 121,719,152 coins. Yacoin’s official website is www.yacoin.org . The Reddit community for Yacoin is /r/yacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Yacoin’s official Twitter account is @YACCoin

Buying and Selling Yacoin

Yacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

